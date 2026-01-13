Kurdistan24: Aleppo’s Kurdish Neighborhoods Clashes Leave 216 Dead, Over 260 Missing

Kurdistan24 sources say at least 216 people from both sides were killed and more than 260 civilians remain missing after clashes in Aleppo’s Ashrafiyeh and Sheikh Maqsud neighborhoods.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - As the dust settles over Aleppo’s Kurdish neighborhoods, new figures reveal the scale of the human toll, with hundreds killed or unaccounted for following days of intense clashes that reshaped control on the ground in Ashrafiyeh and Sheikh Maqsud.

According to figures obtained by Kurdistan24, at least 216 people were killed as a result of fighting between the Internal Security forces in Aleppo (Asayish) and the Syrian Arab Army in the Ashrafiyeh and Sheikh Maqsud neighborhoods of Aleppo. The figure reflects fatalities from both sides of the clashes. More than 260 civilians remain missing.

A source from the Kurdish Red Crescent in Kurdish neighborhoods told Kurdistan24 on Tuesday, that the deaths of 216 individuals have been confirmed so far, warning that the toll may still rise.

The source said search teams have completed their work in Ashrafiyeh, but as of Tuesday they had covered only about 60 percent of Sheikh Maqsud, with the process continuing.

The same source added that on Tuesday afternoon the Syrian Arab Army allowed the first convoy of displaced residents from Aleppo, who had been sheltering in Afrin, to return, reaching the Ashrafiyeh neighborhood.

Separately, Mustafa Sheikho, a member of Syrians for Truth and Justice, told Kurdistan24 on Tuesday that, based on figures gathered up to that point, 260 Kurdish civilians went missing following the clashes of recent days in both Ashrafiyeh and Sheikh Maqsud.

Sheikho said that among the 260 missing civilians are 12 women and seven children whose fate remains unknown. He added that the organization is continuing to track and investigate the cases of all civilians who have been missing since the start of the violence and clashes.

According to the information provided, the Syrian Arab Army, launched an assault after unrest earlier this month. Beginning on the tenth of the month, more than 40,000 fighters, supported by heavy weapons, attacked the two Kurdish neighborhoods of Aleppo.

After five days of fighting between Asayish forces and the Syrian Arab Army, both Ashrafiyeh and Sheikh Maqsud fell under the control of Syrian forces.

As search operations continue and families await news of the missing, the confirmed death toll and unresolved disappearances underscore the profound human cost left in the wake of the Aleppo clashes.