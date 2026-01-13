US Designates Muslim Brotherhood Chapters as Terrorist Groups

According to the statement, the Lebanese Muslim Brotherhood was designated as both a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). The group’s leader, Muhammad Fawzi Taqqosh, was also designated as an SDGT.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The United States on Tuesday announced new terrorist designations targeting several branches of the Muslim Brotherhood, citing their involvement in activities that threaten US national security and regional stability.

In a statement, the U.S. Department of State said the move marks the first step in implementing President Donald Trump’s commitment to dismantle the capabilities and operations of Muslim Brotherhood chapters deemed dangerous under Executive Order 14362. As part of the action, Washington imposed terrorist designations on the Lebanese, Jordanian, and Egyptian chapters of the group.

According to the statement, the Lebanese Muslim Brotherhood was designated as both a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). The group’s leader, Muhammad Fawzi Taqqosh, was also designated as an SDGT. At the same time, the US Department of the Treasury designated the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood and the Jordanian Muslim Brotherhood as SDGTs for providing material support to Hamas.

The State Department said the designations represent the opening phase of a broader and sustained effort to counter violence and destabilization linked to Muslim Brotherhood chapters. “The United States will use all available tools to deprive these Muslim Brotherhood chapters of the resources to engage in or support terrorism,” the statement added.

Founded in Egypt in 1928 by Hassan Banna, the Muslim Brotherhood began as an Islamist social and political movement advocating the application of Islamic principles in public life. Over the decades, the group expanded across the Middle East and beyond, developing branches and affiliated organizations in numerous countries. While some branches have participated in political processes and social activities, others have been accused by regional and international actors of involvement in militancy, incitement, and support for armed groups.

Several countries in the Middle East, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, have already designated the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization, arguing that it fuels extremism. The US decision adds to growing international pressure on the group’s regional chapters amid heightened concerns over security and instability in the region.