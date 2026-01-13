IRGC: We will have a decisive response to any attack

Majeed Mousavi pointed to the country’s missile reserves and stated: "The level of production in various fields has increased compared to the period before the 12-day war."

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Air Force announced that following the 12-day war between Iran and Israel, all damages have been repaired and they are now at the peak of readiness.

He also emphasized that they have increased their missile production capacity, stating that they will respond decisively to any form of "adventure" against their people.

On Tuesday, Ebrahim Rezaei, the spokesperson for the National Security Committee of the Iranian Parliament, quoting the Commander of the IRGC Air Force, stated that their forces are at the highest level of readiness and have increased missile production levels following the 12-day war with Israel.

Majeed Mousavi [the commander] pointed to the country’s missile reserves and stated: "The level of production in various fields has increased compared to the period before the 12-day war." He further assured that during this time, all damages sustained by the Iranian military have been repaired, and they are now at the peak of readiness.

The IRGC commander emphasized that their forces are ready to confront any type of attack, declaring: "The IRGC Air Force will respond to any form of adventure against the Iranian people in a decisive and crushing manner, such that it serves as a lesson and a source of regret."