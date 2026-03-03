Iran Announces Schedule for Khamenei Mourning Ceremonies and Burial

Fars reported that the main mourning ceremony will be held at Imam Khomeini Hall in Tehran, while Khamenei’s body will be laid to rest in the northeastern city of Mashhad.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iran’s Fars News Agency on Tuesday released official details regarding the mourning ceremonies, farewell events, and burial arrangements for Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, following his death in recent airstrikes.

According to the agency, mourning and farewell ceremonies will begin on Wednesday and continue through Friday, allowing members of the public, state officials, and foreign delegations to participate in commemorations.

Fars reported that the main mourning ceremony will be held at Imam Khomeini Hall in Tehran, while Khamenei’s body will be laid to rest in the northeastern city of Mashhad.

The announcement came after large-scale airstrikes launched by the United States and Israel on Saturday morning, which resulted in the death of Khamenei along with several senior officials.

In response to the attacks, Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes targeting Israel and multiple U.S. military bases and facilities across the region, further escalating tensions in the Middle East.