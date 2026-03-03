US-Israeli Strikes Hit Assembly of Experts Building in Qom Amid Iran Leadership Transition

Iran’s Tasnim news agency said the strikes hit the Assembly of Experts building in the city of Qom, south of Tehran, describing the attack as carried out by what it called “American-Zionist” forces.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Israeli and United States airstrikes on Tuesday targeted a building belonging to Iran’s Assembly of Experts, the body responsible for selecting the country’s supreme leader, according to Iranian local media reports.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency said the strikes hit the Assembly of Experts building in the city of Qom, south of Tehran, describing the attack as carried out by what it called “American-Zionist” forces.

The Assembly of Experts is tasked with appointing, supervising, and potentially dismissing Iran’s supreme leader, making it one of the country’s most influential religious and political institutions.

Footage aired by local media showed the building sustaining heavy damage following the strikes. However, no information has been released regarding casualties.

The Mehr news agency reported that the targeted facility was no longer being used for official meetings at the time of the attack. Tasnim also stated that earlier strikes had targeted the assembly’s main headquarters in Tehran on Monday.

The latest developments come amid a major political transition in Iran following the death of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed during a wave of US-Israeli attacks on Saturday.

Iran officially announced the start of a transition process on Sunday, outlining plans for an interim leadership structure. Under the arrangement, an interim leadership council composed of the president, the head of the judiciary, and a jurist from the Guardian Council will govern the country until a permanent successor is chosen.

Iran’s senior security official Ali Larijani is also expected to play a central role during the transition period.

The interim council will oversee state affairs while the Assembly of Experts moves toward appointing Iran’s next supreme leader, a decision expected to shape the country’s political direction amid escalating regional tensions.