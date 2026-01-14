PM Barzani, French Ambassador Discuss Iraq’s Political Developments and Regional Situation

The meeting, attended by Yann Braem, France’s Consul General in Erbil, focused on the overall political and security situation in Iraq, as well as ongoing efforts and discussions among political parties to form the new cabinets of both the Iraqi federal government and the KRG.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday received French Ambassador to Iraq Patrick Durel, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The meeting, attended by Yann Braem, France’s Consul General in Erbil, focused on the overall political and security situation in Iraq, as well as ongoing efforts and discussions among political parties to form the new cabinets of both the Iraqi federal government and the KRG.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional developments and reviewed recent progress on issues of mutual interest, reaffirming the importance of continued coordination and dialogue.

Earlier, the French Ambassador met with President Masoud Barzani to discuss the political situation in Iraq, regional tensions, and the situation in Syria.

France has historically been among the Kurdistan Region’s most consistent European partners, maintaining strong diplomatic, military, and humanitarian engagement since 1991, when it played a pivotal role in establishing the no-fly zone that protected the Kurdish population following the Gulf War.

In recent years, Paris has deepened its involvement through counterterrorism cooperation, investment in reconstruction, and political mediation between Erbil and Baghdad.