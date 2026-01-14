French Ambassador to Baghdad Commends President Barzani’s Role in De-escalating Tensions in Syria

French Ambassador Patrick Durel met with President Masoud Barzani in Erbil. They discussed regional politics and strengthening Kurdistan-France relations.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - On Wednesday, President Masoud Barzani received Patrick Durel, the French Ambassador to Baghdad, in Pirmam.

In the meeting, which was attended by Yann Braem, the French Consul General in Erbil, the French Ambassador provided an overview of the political situation in Iraq, regional tensions, and the situation in Syria. He also commended President Barzani's role in de-escalating the tensions and complexities in Syria.

During the same meeting, discussions were held regarding the political process in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as the efforts of political parties to form the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Iraqi Federal Government.

The relations between the Kurdistan Region and France, and the efforts to sustain and further advance these ties, were another key topic of the meeting.