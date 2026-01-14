Phase Two of Trump’s Gaza Plan Launches with Palestinian Technocratic Committee

U.S.-backed plan seeks demilitarization, reconstruction, and technocratic governance in Gaza, demanding Hamas disarm unauthorized forces and return the final deceased hostage.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The United States on Wednesday announced the launch of Phase Two of President Trump’s 20-Point Plan to end the Gaza conflict, shifting focus from ceasefire maintenance to demilitarization, reconstruction, and technocratic governance.

Steve Witkoff, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Peace Missions, on Wednesday wrote on X that Phase Two establishes a transitional Palestinian administration in Gaza, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), and initiates the disarmament of all unauthorized personnel.

Witkoff emphasized that the U.S. expects Hamas to comply fully with its obligations, including the immediate return of the final deceased hostage, warning that failure to do so would carry “serious consequences.”

Phase One of the plan, Witkoff noted, had already delivered historic humanitarian aid, maintained the ceasefire, returned all living hostages, and repatriated the remains of 27 of 28 deceased hostages.

The envoy expressed gratitude to Egypt, Turkey, and Qatar for their mediation efforts, which he described as “indispensable” to the progress achieved so far.

The majority of Palestinian factions, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad, as well as the Ramallah-based Palestinian presidency, on Wednesday, publicly endorsed the formation of the technocratic committee. Palestinian officials said they would support the committee and ensure it can begin its work managing daily life and essential services in Gaza.

On the same day, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty confirmed that all 15 members of the committee had been agreed upon by the involved parties.

Hamas officials clarified that the group does not intend to participate directly in the administration of Gaza but will oversee governance to ensure stability and facilitate reconstruction.

Talks in Cairo with Egyptian mediators also focused on Israeli withdrawals, reopening the Rafah crossing, allowing the entry of stockpiled aid, and operational preparations for the second phase of the ceasefire plan.

While the full membership of the committee has not been publicly disclosed, potential heads include Ali Shaath, former deputy minister of planning in the Palestinian Authority, and Majed Abu Ramadan, current minister of health. Once the consensus is finalized, Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas is expected to issue a formal decree establishing the committee.

Under Trump’s plan, Gaza will be administered by the Palestinian committee under the supervision of a so-called “Board of Peace,” chaired by Trump himself. The board is expected to include around 15 international leaders and will be represented on the ground by Bulgarian diplomat Nickolay Mladenov, who previously served as UN envoy for the Middle East peace process.

The initiative marks a major step in the U.S.-led effort to stabilize Gaza, promote reconstruction, and enforce accountability, with regional and international actors playing a central role in mediating and supporting the process.