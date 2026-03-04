Trump Announces 9,000 Americans Returned from Middle East, Says US Navy Ready to Escort Tankers Through Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump said more than 9,000 Americans have returned from the Middle East since the launch of Operation Epic Fury and that the US Navy is prepared to escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz.

38 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Donald Trump said more than 9,000 Americans have safely returned home from the Middle East since the launch of “Operation Epic Fury,” as his administration continues military operations against Iran.

In a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump urged US citizens still in the region to register with the State Department through the STEP system, saying Washington is arranging free charter flights and expanding commercial travel options.

“If you are a U.S. Citizen in the Middle East, and you want to come home, please register,” Trump wrote, adding that the government will identify individuals’ locations and provide travel options.

Trump also said the US Navy stands ready to escort oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz if necessary, amid disruptions to global shipping caused by the conflict.

“If necessary, the United States Navy will begin escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, as soon as possible,” he said, adding that Washington would provide insurance support for commercial shipping.

The announcement came as oil prices rose and global markets reacted to instability around one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints.

Speaking at the White House alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Trump defended the joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran, saying he believed Tehran was preparing to attack.

“I think they were going to attack first. And I didn’t want that to happen,” Trump said, adding, “If anything, I might have forced Israel’s hand.”

His remarks appeared to contrast with earlier comments by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who said Washington acted after learning Israel was planning strikes.

Trump said the operation had largely destroyed Iran’s military capabilities, claiming that its navy, air force, and radar systems had been “knocked out.”

The president reiterated that stopping Iran’s nuclear program was a central objective of the operation. A senior US administration official said Tehran may have been “days or weeks away” from developing a nuclear weapon.

Trump said it was now “too late” for renewed negotiations and confirmed there had been no recent back-channel talks with Iranian officials.

He offered no clear plan for Iran’s future leadership, saying only that a worst-case scenario would be a successor “just as bad” as the current leadership.

Chancellor Merz expressed support for the US-Israeli campaign but said he hoped it would end “as soon as possible” due to economic damage.

Trump, meanwhile, criticized Britain and Spain over their initial reluctance to allow the use of military bases for strikes on Iran, warning Spain in particular about potential trade consequences.

The president’s statements come as the conflict continues to escalate across the region, with economic and security implications extending well beyond the Middle East.