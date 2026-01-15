SOMO: 19 Million Barrels of Kurdistan Region Oil Exported in Three Months

SOMO Director General Ali Nizar Shatari said crude exports from the Kurdistan Region have been ongoing since September 27, 2025, with average shipments of about six million barrels per month.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iraq’s state oil marketing company, SOMO, announced Thursday that it has exported around 19 million barrels of crude oil from the Kurdistan Region over the past three months, confirming the continuation of oil deliveries under the existing agreement between Baghdad and Erbil.

SOMO Director General Ali Nizar Shatari said crude exports from the Kurdistan Region have been ongoing since September 27, 2025, with average shipments of about six million barrels per month. He noted that monthly export volumes may vary slightly due to technical and operational factors affecting the global oil industry.

The exports follow a trilateral agreement signed on September 22, 2025, between the federal government, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), and international oil companies. The deal allows for the re-export of oil from the Kurdistan Region and is valid until the end of 2025.

KRG spokesperson Peshawa Hawramani said Wednesday that the agreement was initially set for three months but includes an automatic renewal clause. “If no party raises objections within that timeframe, the agreement will automatically be renewed,” he said in a press conference.

Providing further details, Rebaz Hamlan, Assistant to the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister for Financial Affairs, told Kurdistan24 on Wednesday night that a total of 19 million and 594 thousand barrels of oil were exported from the Kurdistan Region between September 27 and December 31, 2025, according to figures provided by the KRG.

The continued exports are viewed as an important step toward maintaining stable oil flows from the Kurdistan Region and supporting ongoing coordination between Erbil and Baghdad on energy and revenue issues.