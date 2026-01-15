CTF 150 Seizes Record Amount of Meth in Major Maritime Counter-Narcotics Operations

The most significant interdiction took place on Oct. 18, when the Pakistan Navy, operating under the Saudi-led CTF 150, seized more than two tons of crystal methamphetamine (ICE) along with 50 kilograms of cocaine in the North Arabian Sea.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – U.S. Central Command announced Thursday that Combined Task Force (CTF) 150 has broken its own record for the largest methamphetamine seizure ever conducted by the task force, following a series of major counter-narcotics operations carried out in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026.

According to a statement, the maritime security task force—part of the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF)—intercepted unprecedented quantities of illicit drugs during multiple naval operations across the Arabian Sea and surrounding waters.

The most significant interdiction took place on Oct. 18, when the Pakistan Navy, operating under the Saudi-led CTF 150, seized more than two tons of crystal methamphetamine (ICE) along with 50 kilograms of cocaine in the North Arabian Sea. The Regional Narcotics Interagency Fusion Cell (RNIFC) estimated the regional wholesale value of the shipment at more than $157 million.

A second major seizure followed in November, when naval forces intercepted another large shipment of ICE valued at more than $130 million. U.S. Central Command said the operation marked the second-largest meth seizure in the history of both CTF 150 and the Combined Maritime Forces.

Building on these successes, two French Navy frigates operating in direct support of CTF 150 conducted nine separate boarding operations, resulting in the seizure of more than 16 tons of ICE and hashish from multiple vessels in the Arabian Sea. The combined estimated value of those seizures exceeded $142 million.

In total, illicit drug seizures during the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 are estimated at more than $333.5 million, the statement said.

U.S. Central Command added that even before October, CTF 150—under the rotating command of New Zealand and Saudi Arabia—had carried out numerous successful counter-narcotics missions in the Indian Ocean, Arabian Sea, and Gulf of Oman. Those earlier operations led to the seizure of more than 30 metric tons of illegal drugs, including methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine.

CTF 150 is tasked with disrupting the flow of narcotics and other illicit activity at sea, aiming to enhance regional security and deny criminal networks a key source of funding.