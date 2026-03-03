Sulaimani Governor Confirms No Casualties in UN Hill Drone Attack, Urges Vigilance Amid Regional Conflict

Sulaimani Governor Haval Abubakir confirmed no casualties in the drone attack on UN Hill. He urged residents to avoid large gatherings, assured essential supplies are secured, and called on media to act responsibly.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Sulaimani Governor Haval Abubakir confirmed on Tuesday, that the drone attack targeting Riaaya Hill in central Sulaimani — commonly known as UN Hill — caused no casualties, while urging residents to remain vigilant as the Kurdistan Region finds itself amid a broader regional conflict.

In remarks to Kurdistan24, Abubakir provided details on the security and service situation in the province following the attack.

He stated that the drone strike on Riaaya Hill resulted in no human losses and clarified that civilian institutions were not the target of the attack.

Earlier, the Kurdistan Region Security Agency announced that at 10:20 pm on March 3, 2026, Riaaya Hill was targeted in a drone attack. Security teams immediately arrived at the scene and launched an investigation. Preliminary findings confirmed the use of a drone and reported no casualties, while investigations remain ongoing without any indication of the drone’s origin.

Addressing the broader situation, Abubakir warned that the Kurdistan Region has entered the midst of an international and regional war, with its airspace becoming an arena for warplanes and the launch of drones and missiles.

He called on citizens to act cautiously and avoid unnecessary large gatherings unless required, until the situation stabilizes.

He stressed that protecting the sovereignty and lives of citizens is the responsibility of the Iraqi government.

Regarding supplies and markets, the governor reassured residents that all essential needs — including food, medicine, and fuel — are available. He noted that on February 28, under the supervision of the Minister of Interior, a meeting of provincial councils was held, and committees and relevant departments were tasked with closely monitoring prices and markets, particularly during the month of Ramadan.

Abubakir also called on media institutions to act responsibly, urging them not to become sources of information for other parties and to refrain from creating fear or panic among citizens through their coverage.

The governor’s remarks come as authorities continue to assess the circumstances of the drone attack and its implications for security in Sulaimani.