98% Complete: Kurdistan's $40 Million Erbil-Komespan Highway Nears Inauguration

The Erbil–Komespan dual carriageway has reached ninety-eight percent completion and is set to open by the end of January, transforming a once-deadly road into a modern, safer route expected to boost transport, tourism, and trade.

33 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A road once feared by drivers is poised to reopen as a symbol of transformation, as the strategic Erbil–Komespan dual carriageway nears completion and is scheduled to officially open to traffic by the end of January.

Construction work on the Erbil–Komespan road project has entered its final phase, with preparations underway for its formal opening to citizens and vehicles by the end of January. The project, described as one of the region’s strategic infrastructure developments, is being implemented by a local company in line with international standards and is expected to be completed ahead of schedule.

Amir Ahmed, Director of Road Projects at the Hemn Group, said the project has reached ninety-eight percent completion. He explained that current work is focused on road markings, lane painting, and the installation of safety barriers. He added that all core components of the road, including stormwater drainage networks, central medians, and sidewalks, have been fully completed in accordance with the highest engineering specifications.

The project spans thirty-eight kilometers and was implemented in two phases. It begins at the Kasnazan Monument and connects to the Erbil–Koya road via a newly constructed overpass. At the heart of the project lies the Komespan interchange, designed as a circular junction featuring three overpasses linking four main directions: Erbil, Koya, Komespan, and Bastora. The design allows for smooth traffic flow without stops or the need for traffic signals.

The road was previously known among residents as the “road of death” due to its narrow layout and the high number of fatal traffic accidents recorded over the years. With its transformation into a modern international-standard road, it is now considered significantly safer for motorists.

Local resident Safar Farhan described the project as a major turning point for the area. “This project is extremely important. We lost many loved ones on this road in the past, and now, thanks to it, we have significantly reduced both travel time and distance,” he said.

Another resident, Ahmed Yassin, praised the Kurdistan Regional Government for implementing the project, saying it has contributed to protecting citizens’ lives and added an urban and modern character to the area.

Beyond easing congestion and reducing accidents, the opening of the Erbil–Komespan road is expected to generate significant momentum in the tourism and commercial sectors, given the area’s attractive natural landscape.

The foundation stone for the project was laid on Oct. 10, 2024. The Kurdistan-based Hemn Group oversaw its execution, accelerating construction to bring the road into service within a record timeframe.

As the final safety features are put in place, the Erbil–Komespan road stands as a testament to rapid infrastructure development, reshaping a once-dangerous route into a vital artery for safer travel and economic growth.