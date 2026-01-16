Coalition Delegation, Backed by Troops, Meets SDF on Volatile Syrian Frontline

A US-led coalition delegation, accompanied by significant forces, met SDF commanders in Deir Hafer as artillery shelling and a drone attack struck residential areas amid continued military escalation east of Aleppo.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A delegation from the US-led coalition, accompanied by a large number of coalition forces, met with commanders of the Syrian Democratic Forces in eastern Aleppo as artillery shelling and drone attacks continued in the area, according to statements from Kurdish officials.

The meeting took place in the towns of Maskanah and Deir Hafer, where coalition representatives held discussions with the leadership of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) amid heightened tensions with Damascus following clashes over the past week.

Farhad Shami, spokesman for the US-backed, Kurdish-led SDF, said the talks were held in Deir Hafer, where Syrian government troops have recently been deployed near the town while demanding that Kurdish forces withdraw. A Syrian military source separately confirmed that a coalition convoy had entered the area. According to the information provided, the delegation arrived alongside a large number of coalition forces.

The meeting coincided with renewed military activity on the ground. In a statement issued by the Media Center of the Syrian Democratic Forces at 02:00 AM on Jan. 16, 2026, the SDF said Damascus-affiliated factions continued artillery shelling of populated areas in the city of Deir Hafer.

According to the statement, more than twenty artillery shells struck the city within one hour, in addition to an attack carried out using an explosive-laden drone. The SDF said the shelling targeted residential neighborhoods and posed a direct threat to civilian lives. The statement added that SDF forces were monitoring developments and taking measures to maintain security in the city and protect residents.

The coalition visit comes amid a broader military escalation in eastern Aleppo. On Jan. 14, 2026, the Syrian Arab Army redeployed reinforcements from Latakia province toward the Deir Hafer front, triggering renewed clashes, drone strikes, and artillery fire across areas held by the Syrian Democratic Forces.

Syrian state media SANA reported that the reinforcements were dispatched following renewed fighting after clashes in Kurdish-majority neighborhoods of Aleppo. According to SDF statements, “Syrian army-affiliated factions” carried out multiple attacks targeting SDF-controlled areas.

The SDF said the vicinity of the Tishreen Dam was attacked twice using suicide drones and artillery shelling, while rocket strikes also hit the village of Umm al-Marra, south of Deir Hafer. The force also reported repelling an infiltration attempt by “Damascus-affiliated factions” along the axis of Zubaida village in the southern countryside of Deir Hafer, forcing the attackers to withdraw.

Earlier, the Syrian Arab Army had declared several SDF-held areas in the Aleppo countryside, including Deir Hafer, as closed military zones prior to launching its operations.

Amid the escalation, the SDF warned that ISIS sleeper cells are attempting to exploit the deteriorating security environment to target detention facilities holding ISIS members. In a statement issued Thursday, the SDF said its forces remain in a state of readiness and vigilance and that the prisons are currently secure and under full control. However, it cautioned that continued military escalation could undermine overall stability and pose risks to prison security.

As coalition engagement continues alongside ongoing military activity in eastern Aleppo, the situation around Deir Hafer and Maskanah remains unresolved, with diplomatic efforts and security developments unfolding in parallel.