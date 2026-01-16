Kurdistan Region, Austrian Migration Policy Center Sign Cooperation Memorandum

The Kurdistan Region and the International Center for Migration Policy Development signed a memorandum to expand cooperation, focusing on joint work, capacity-building, and coordination with the KRG Interior Ministry.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Regional Government and the International Center for Migration Policy Development signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at expanding cooperation and strengthening joint work across the Kurdistan Region, according to Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed.

A joint meeting was held to formalize the agreement between the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Interior, Rebar Ahmed and the Austria-based International Center for Migration Policy Development, which has been operating in the Kurdistan Region for several years.

Speaking to Kurdistan24, Rebar Ahmed said the memorandum is intended to advance cooperation toward broader joint action. He stated that the center has long been active in the Kurdistan Region and that the agreement is designed to further develop shared initiatives.

The interior minister said the meeting focused specifically on signing the cooperation framework between the ministry and the migration policy center, which has maintained ongoing activities in coordination with the Ministry of Interior’s Crisis Coordination Center, as well as several migration centers operating across the Kurdistan Region.

According to Ahmed, the cooperation includes efforts to support communities, build and develop institutional capacities, and deliver training programs, alongside enhancing coordination between the two institutions.

In his remarks, Ahmed also noted that he held what he described as a “very good meeting” with Austria’s interior minister. He said both sides exchanged views and reached a clear understanding, particularly regarding the overall situation in the region and joint work and projects between the two ministries.

At the same time, Susan Rapp, a senior official at the International Center for Migration Policy Development, told Kurdistan24 that the center is working to further strengthen its relations with the Kurdistan Region and expand joint efforts across several fields.

She said the signing of the memorandum reflects the shared intention of both sides to develop relations and deepen cooperation. Rapp described the meeting with the Kurdistan Region’s interior minister as positive, adding that the center works on the ground in the Kurdistan Region and maintains strong and stable relations.

She said the memorandum was signed to further expand cooperation and reinforce the partnership framework between the two sides.

The agreement comes as cooperation between the Kurdistan Regional Government and Austria continues to develop in the security field.

Earlier, Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner described his meeting with Rebar Ahmed as “productive and significant,” telling Kurdistan24 that the discussions focused on strengthening field-level cooperation to address shared security challenges.

Karner said the talks emphasized dismantling human trafficking networks and combating drug smuggling, noting that the discussions built on an existing partnership between Austria and the Kurdistan Region. He also said both sides agreed on the need for intensified cooperation and expanded information sharing to confront shared risks.

Regional developments were discussed during the meeting, with Karner stressing the importance of coordination to preserve stability.

With the memorandum now signed, both sides say the agreement lays the groundwork for expanding joint action and strengthening institutional cooperation in the Kurdistan Region.

Kurdistan24's correspondent Barzan Hassan contributed to this report.