US Approves $110 Million Sale to Expand Iraq’s Military Satellite Communications

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The United States has approved a $110 million foreign military sale to expand Iraq’s military satellite communications network, a move aimed at strengthening secure information sharing across the Iraqi Ministry of Defence, according to a report by The Defense Post.

The approval covers the provision of additional Very Small Aperture Terminals, or VSATs, as well as associated modems, hubs, L-band tactical satellite manpacks, spare parts, and long-term technical support. The Defense Post reported that the package is designed to enhance Iraq’s ability to transmit information securely rather than introduce new weapons systems.

According to the report, the newly approved sale builds on an earlier foreign military sale valued at $46 million that was implemented below the congressional notification threshold.

The combined efforts are intended to expand and reinforce Iraq’s existing satellite communications architecture, with a focus on improving connectivity and resilience across defense institutions.

The Defense Post noted that the additional equipment and services will improve satellite connectivity for command and control functions.

These capabilities are closely linked to operational requirements such as border security, the protection of energy infrastructure, and coordination among forces operating across geographically dispersed areas.

Maryland-based communications firm Network Innovations has been identified as the principal contractor for the program, according to The Defense Post. The company is expected to deliver the hardware components as well as support the integration of the systems into Iraq’s existing military communications framework.

Beyond the delivery of equipment, the approved sale includes training and engineering support, along with the deployment of US government and contractor personnel to Iraq for up to five years.

The Defense Post reported that these teams are expected to conduct quarterly program reviews, oversee equipment upgrades, and carry out in-country training to ensure the effective use and sustainment of the systems.

The inclusion of long-term support reflects an emphasis on maintaining and optimizing the communications network over time. According to the report, assigned personnel will play a role in ensuring that the satellite systems remain operational and aligned with evolving requirements within the Iraqi Ministry of Defence.

The Defense Post placed the VSAT approval within a broader pattern of US-Iraq defense cooperation over the past two years. Recent agreements have largely focused on sustainment, training, and modernization initiatives rather than the acquisition of new weapons platforms.

Washington has approved multiple defense packages aimed at supporting Iraq’s fleet of US-made F-16 fighter jets, according to the report. These packages have included maintenance services, spare parts, and contractor logistics support intended to keep the aircraft operational and extend their service life.

In addition to aircraft sustainment, missile- and munition-related sales have continued at what The Defense Post described as a measured pace.

Over the past two years, the United States has cleared follow-on support for precision-guided munitions, including Hellfire missiles used by Iraqi aircraft and helicopters.

The emphasis of these munitions-related approvals has been on replenishment and lifecycle support rather than large-scale new purchases, the report said. This approach aligns with the broader trend in bilateral defense cooperation that prioritizes maintaining existing capabilities and improving operational effectiveness.

The satellite communications sale reflects this same focus, according to The Defense Post, by addressing the underlying infrastructure required for secure command and control.

Reliable communications are a foundational element for coordinating military operations, particularly in areas such as border monitoring and the protection of critical energy assets.

While the approval does not introduce new combat systems, the report underscored that improved communications can have a significant impact on operational readiness.

Enhanced satellite connectivity allows for more effective coordination between units and command structures, especially in environments where terrestrial communications may be limited or vulnerable.

The Defense Post did not provide a timeline for the delivery of the equipment or the commencement of training activities, but noted that the presence of US government and contractor personnel for up to five years indicates a long-term commitment to supporting the program.

The approval of the $110 million sale underscores the continued role of defense cooperation in the US-Iraq relationship, particularly in areas focused on sustainment and modernization.

As reported by The Defense Post, the deal is part of a series of initiatives aimed at strengthening Iraq’s existing military capabilities through targeted support and infrastructure upgrades rather than major new acquisitions.