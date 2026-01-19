Heavy Fighting Reported Near Shahadah Prison Amid Security Tensions

Heavy clashes continue near Shahadah Prison in northeastern Syria, which holds 3,000–5,000 ISIS detainees, including 2,000 foreign nationals. SDF forces are defending the facility amid multiple attacks, highlighting growing regional security risks.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Farhad Shami, Head of the Media Center of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), reported on Monday, January 19, 2026, that heavy clashes are ongoing near Shahadah Prison in northeastern Syria, a facility that houses thousands of ISIS detainees.

Shami stated in a post on the social network X that the prison’s vicinity has been attacked by armed groups, and SDF forces are actively engaged in protecting the facility. The attack comes amid a sensitive security situation, with the SDF facing pressure and multiple attacks on several fronts.

Shahadah Prison, along with Ghwayran Prison, holds the largest number of ISIS gunmen in the region. Shahadah alone detains between 3,000 and 5,000 prisoners, including Iraqi, Syrian, and nearly 2,000 foreign nationals from 58 countries. SDF and Coalition officials have repeatedly warned about the challenges of managing these prisons and have urged countries to repatriate their citizens, receiving limited responses.

The ongoing clashes highlight heightened security risks as regional instability grows, particularly concerning facilities holding large numbers of ISIS members.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information emerges.