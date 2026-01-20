Iraqi Defense Minister Says Borders Secure as Army Leadership Visits Syria Frontier

The ministry said Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah, Chief of Staff of the Iraqi Army, arrived at the border accompanied by a high-level military delegation to follow up on the security situation and recent developments.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraqi Minister of Defense Thabet Abbasi declared on Tuesday, that the nation’s security forces maintain full control over the border with Syria and will not permit any external threats to compromise national stability, as the Chief of Staff of the Army led a high-level military delegation to the frontier to inspect defenses amidst a chaotic escalation of violence in neighboring provinces.

According to a formal statement released by the Iraqi Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah, the Chief of Staff of the Iraqi Army, arrived at the border line accompanied by a delegation of senior military commanders.

The visit was described as a direct effort to follow up on the security situation and assess the readiness of units stationed along the dividing line between Iraq and Syria.

Minister Abbasi confirmed that the border remains securely under the jurisdiction of Iraqi security forces, emphasizing that the military possesses "high capabilities and proper plans to confront any security challenge."

The Minister further stated that Iraqi authorities are closely monitoring regional developments, specifically noting that Baghdad would not allow any threat, including the movement of Islamic State (ISIS) remnants, to impact the country's security and stability.

This high-profile inspection and the accompanying assurances from the defense establishment come as the security architecture in eastern Syria shows signs of fracturing, raising immediate concerns in Baghdad regarding potential spillover effects.

Syrian Army Bombards Strategic Prison

The urgency of the Iraqi mobilization coincides with a dangerous shift in the conflict dynamics across the border.

On Tuesday, the Syrian Arab Army launched an intense artillery and heavy tank bombardment targeting Aqtan Prison in northern Raqqa, a sensitive detention facility currently housing members of the Islamic State organization.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that government forces shelled both the prison complex and the nearby headquarters of Division 17 of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Sources cited by the Observatory indicated that the bombardment was directed precisely at the prison, a move that security analysts warn could precipitate a mass breakout of high-risk detainees.

Additionally, drones have been observed circling over the area, suggesting ongoing aerial surveillance or the potential for further precision strikes.

In response to this assault, Kurdish security forces have been placed on full alert in the vicinity of prisons and security centers throughout the region, preparing for potential breaches or subsequent ground operations by government troops or opportunistic insurgent cells.

While the Syrian Observatory noted that the exact number of casualties and the extent of material damage remained unclear as of Tuesday afternoon, the SDF was reported to be reinforcing its positions around the detention facility.

The objective is to prevent a security vacuum that could be exploited by Islamic State operatives, a scenario that Iraqi officials view as a direct national security threat.

The military escalation is not confined to the prison; the Observatory also reported heavy clashes between the SDF and armed groups affiliated with the Syrian government in the town of Jalabiya and the rural areas between Girê Spî and Kobani.

Iraq Issues ‘Shoot on Sight’ Order

As the violence intensifies in Syria, the Iraqi government has adopted a maximum alert posture along its western frontier, involving coordination between both the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Interior.

Parallel to the army’s movements, Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari issued a stern warning on Tuesday regarding any attempts to breach the border.

In a press statement, Minister al-Shammari declared, "Any gunman from Syria who attempts to approach Iraq's borders will be answered with bullets," signaling a zero-tolerance policy for infiltration amid the deteriorating situation next door.

Minister al-Shammari emphasized that Iraqi forces are fully prepared to defend the nation's sovereignty, noting that security officials had anticipated the potential for such instability three years ago and had developed comprehensive readiness plans accordingly.

"Our forces on the border line are in a state of complete readiness," Mr. al-Shammari stated.

He detailed the robust physical security measures now in place to prevent unauthorized crossings, revealing that a defensive trench has been excavated along 620 kilometers of the shared border.

Furthermore, the Interior Minister noted that movements in the area are monitored around the clock through a network of special surveillance cameras.

He also confirmed that ground units are receiving continuous support from warplanes patrolling the skies, ensuring that Iraqi forces can respond rapidly to any "untoward possibility" on the borders. This multi-layered defensive strategy reflects Baghdad's determination to insulate itself from the conflict raging in the Syrian northeast.

Prison Breaks and Expanding Conflict

The heightened state of alert in Iraq is partially driven by recent security failures within Syria. The Syrian Ministry of Interior announced on Tuesday that security forces had recaptured 81 Islamic State gunmen who escaped from Shaddadi prison in Hasakah governorate.

The ministry acknowledged that approximately 120 inmates had fled the facility following heavy attacks that compromised its security. While a manhunt continues for the remaining fugitives, the incident at Shaddadi serves as a grim precedent for the risks currently facing Aqtan Prison in Raqqa.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) acknowledged losing control of the Shaddadi facility due to the intensity of the assault and a lack of international support.

Meanwhile, in the north, the SDF reported repelling intense attacks by pro-government groups near Sarrin, south of Kobani. The SDF Media Center claimed to have destroyed seven military vehicles and shot down four drones during these engagements, inflicting heavy losses on the attackers.

Despite a ceasefire agreement announced on Sunday intended to facilitate the integration of SDF forces into the Syrian military, clashes have persisted, complicating the handover of administrative control in Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor.

Mass Protests and Sectarian Rhetoric

The military escalation has triggered a wave of mass protests by Kurdish communities globally.

On Tuesday, demonstrations swept through cities in Southern, Northern, and Western Kurdistan, as well as in the diaspora, calling for an immediate halt to the Syrian government's offensive.

In Erbil, a large crowd gathered outside the U.S. Consulate General, waving Kurdistan flags and chanting slogans against oppression.

Protesters expressed "strong dissatisfaction" with Washington’s perceived silence, urging the United States to intervene to prevent a massacre of civilians in Western Kurdistan (Rojava).

Similar rallies took place in Zakho, Duhok, Ranya, Khanaqin, and Kalar, where demonstrators emphasized the need to protect Kurdish achievements and prevent a return to tyranny.

In Bochum, Germany, the Kurdish diaspora urged European governments to pressure Damascus to stop its attacks. The protests reflect growing fears of ethnic cleansing and mass displacement as tanks and artillery pound Kurdish-held areas.

Adding to the volatility, the conflict has taken on an increasingly sectarian tone. On Tuesday, the Syrian Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) issued a directive instructing mosques to recite the Takbir and pray for a "conquest" by the Syrian Arab Army over the SDF.

This religious mobilization is paired with a firm political stance from Damascus; Hamza Mustafa, the Minister of Information for the Syrian Transitional Government, declared on social media that the government would "not allow the creation of the Jazira Region," asserting that the territory is sovereign Syrian land.

Kurdish leaders have responded with urgent appeals for international action. Elham Ahmad, Head of Foreign Relations for the Autonomous Administration, warned that silence from global powers would lead to a humanitarian disaster.

The Kurdish National Council in Syria (ENKS) also issued a statement warning that the military escalation threatens civilian security and risks plunging the region into a new phase of destruction.

As shelling continues at Aqtan Prison and Iraqi forces fortify their positions, the region faces a precarious moment where local clashes threaten to spill over into a broader security crisis involving escaped terrorists and cross-border tensions.

The visit by the Iraqi military leadership to the frontier underscores the severity with which Baghdad views the collapsing security architecture in neighboring Syria.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information emerges.

This article was updated on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, at 11:00am. Adding the corrected info about the Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah, Chief of Staff of the Iraqi Army, arriving at the border with Syria.

This article was updated for the second time on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, at 11:24am. Background info was added to the article.