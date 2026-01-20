Kurdistan Prime Minister Meets Armenian President in Davos, Emphasizes Bilateral Ties

Talks held on the sidelines of the Davos 2026 World Economic Forum amid focus on regional stability and cooperation.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met on Tuesday with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, where the two leaders discussed strengthening bilateral relations and reviewed recent political developments in Iraq and the wider region.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), the meeting focused on advancing cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and Armenia, as well as exchanging views on emerging regional dynamics and their implications for stability and dialogue.

President Khachaturyan expressed his appreciation to Prime Minister Barzani for the Kurdistan Region’s continued support and protection of the rights of the Armenian community, praising Erbil’s approach to coexistence, pluralism, and minority rights.

Armenians have maintained a historic presence in the Kurdistan Region, where they enjoy cultural, religious, and political freedoms under the KRG’s governance framework.

During the meeting, the Armenian president also formally invited Prime Minister Barzani to visit Yerevan, underscoring Armenia’s interest in deepening political and diplomatic engagement with the Kurdistan Region.

The talks took place as part of the Davos 2026 World Economic Forum, which has brought together heads of state and government, business leaders, and international organizations to address global economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, energy security, and post-conflict recovery.

This year’s forum places particular emphasis on regional stability, sustainable development, and the role of emerging and subnational actors in global economic and political cooperation.

Prime Minister Barzani’s participation in Davos reflects the Kurdistan Region’s efforts to strengthen international partnerships, attract investment, and position itself as a stable and reliable actor amid shifting regional and global conditions.

Alongside economic discussions, the forum has provided a platform for high-level diplomatic meetings focused on security challenges, regional conflicts, and minority protection.

The meeting with President Khachaturyan highlights the KRG’s broader diplomatic outreach strategy, which prioritizes constructive relations with regional and international partners while reinforcing its commitment to diversity, peaceful coexistence, and dialogue in a volatile Middle East.