Kurdistan PM Barzani Meets GCC Secretary General in Davos to Discuss Iraq, Regional Stability

Kurdistan Region, Gulf states agree on strengthening ties amid concerns over Syria’s escalating conflict.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday met in Davos with Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi, the newly appointed Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), to discuss political developments in Iraq, regional security, and prospects for closer cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and Gulf states.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, where regional and international leaders are holding high-level talks amid growing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

According to a statement from the KRG, the two sides exchanged views on the overall situation in Iraq, with a particular focus on ongoing efforts and political dialogue aimed at forming a new federal cabinet.

Prime Minister Barzani and Secretary General AlBudaiwi agreed on the need to further strengthen relations between the Kurdistan Region and GCC member states, highlighting opportunities for enhanced cooperation across political, economic, and diplomatic fields.

Developments in Syria were another key topic of discussion. Prime Minister Barzani expressed deep concern over the escalating violence and military confrontations, warning of their repercussions for regional stability.

He underscored the importance of preserving peace, safeguarding stability, and respecting the rights of the Kurdish people and all other components of Syrian society.

The meeting reflects the KRG’s broader diplomatic engagement with Arab and regional partners, as Erbil seeks to position itself as a constructive actor promoting dialogue, stability, and cooperation amid ongoing crises across the region.

The 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos brings together global political leaders, business executives, and representatives of international organizations to address pressing challenges such as global economic uncertainty, geopolitical instability, energy transitions, and inclusive development.

This year’s forum places particular emphasis on fostering resilient governance, regional cooperation, and investment in sustainable growth, drawing increased participation from Middle Eastern delegations.

The KRG has made annual participation at the WEF a strategic priority, viewing the platform as vital for expanding international partnerships, attracting foreign investment, and reinforcing the region’s role in global economic and diplomatic discourse.

Erbil’s consistent presence at Davos underscores its commitment to engaging with global stakeholders on issues that affect both regional and international prosperity.