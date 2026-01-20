PM Barzani, Belgian FM Discuss Ties and Regional Security in Davos

The two officials exchanged views on developments in Syria, voicing concern over the conflict and recent military escalation there, and stressing the need for closer coordination and cooperation among the international community to address regional security challenges.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot on Tuesday on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said in a statement.

During the meeting, both sides underscored the importance of strengthening relations between the Kurdistan Region and Belgium, with a particular focus on expanding cooperation in investment and trade. Prévot reaffirmed Belgium’s continued support for the Kurdistan Region, according to the statement.

The talks also covered the broader political and security situation in Iraq and the region, including the ongoing threat posed by ISIS militants. The two officials exchanged views on developments in Syria, voicing concern over the conflict and recent military escalation there, and stressing the need for closer coordination and cooperation among the international community to address regional security challenges.

Belgium has been part of the international coalition against ISIS and has previously contributed to military training and humanitarian assistance in Iraq, including in the Kurdistan Region. The World Economic Forum in Davos annually brings together political leaders, policymakers, and business figures from around the world, providing the Kurdistan Region with a platform to engage with international partners, promote investment opportunities, and discuss regional stability and security.