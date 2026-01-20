Kurdistan Region President Voices Concern Over Syria Clashes, Urges Ceasefire

The statement emphasized that the rights of Kurds and all communities in Syria must be protected and guaranteed in any future Syrian constitution.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday expressed deep concern over the ongoing clashes between the Syrian Arab Army and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), warning that the fighting threatens peace and stability in Syria and the wider region, and could pave the way for a resurgence of ISIS, according to a statement from Kurdistan Region Presidency.

In a statement, the President said it has maintained continuous communication with regional and international actors since the start of the conflict, aiming to halt the violence and encourage dialogue toward a peaceful solution. It stressed that war and military confrontation would only further complicate the situation.

The President also called on the international coalition to uphold its responsibility to maintain stability and prevent the return of ISIS, reaffirming the Kurdistan Region’s readiness to provide all necessary support to help secure a ceasefire and reach an agreement.

The statement emphasized that the rights of Kurds and all communities in Syria must be protected and guaranteed in any future Syrian constitution.