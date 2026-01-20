President Barzani Warns of Escalation in Western Kurdistan, Calls for Ceasefire and International Action

President Barzani stressed the need for all sides to act responsibly amid the sensitive situation, emphasizing that harming the people of Western Kurdistan is unacceptable in any form.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Masoud Barzani said he is closely monitoring the latest developments in Syria and Western Kurdistan with deep concern, warning against any actions that could endanger civilians.

In a statement, President Barzani stressed the need for all sides to act responsibly amid the sensitive situation, emphasizing that harming the people of Western Kurdistan is unacceptable in any form. He said efforts have been made to prevent further suffering, but warned that ongoing instability could lead to a resurgence of ISIS and other terrorist groups, posing a serious threat to regional stability and security.

President Barzani urged the international community and its allies to assume their responsibilities by immediately de-escalating tensions, declaring a comprehensive ceasefire, and resolving disputes peacefully through dialogue.