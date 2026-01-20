PM Barzani Meets Austrian Chancellor in Davos, Discusses Regional Security and Ties

The meeting focused on the latest political and security developments in Iraq and the wider region.

58 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker on Tuesday on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The meeting focused on the latest political and security developments in Iraq and the wider region. Both sides underscored the importance of further strengthening relations between the Kurdistan Region and Austria, highlighting shared interests in stability and cooperation.

Prime Minister Barzani and Chancellor Stocker also agreed on the need to enhance coordination and cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and European Union countries, particularly in confronting the ongoing threat posed by ISIS militants.

The talks come amid continued international efforts to bolster regional security and deepen partnerships between the Kurdistan Region and its European partners.

Austria has been an active member of the international coalition against ISIS and a strong supporter of the Kurdistan Peshmerga forces. Austrian military trainers have been deployed to the Kurdistan Region to assist in capacity-building efforts and counterterrorism training.

Diplomatic ties between the Kurdistan Region and Austria date back more than a decade. The KRG officially opened its representation office in Vienna on June 14, 2012, to oversee economic, cultural, and academic relations. Austria, meanwhile, has maintained a commercial office in Erbil since 2006, with plans recently announced to establish an Austrian Honorary Consulate in the city, further reinforcing bilateral ties.