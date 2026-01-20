PM Barzani, Egyptian Minister Discuss Investment, Trade Cooperation in Davos

The meeting focused on strengthening relations between the Kurdistan Region and Egypt, particularly in the fields of investment and trade.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with Egyptian Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan Elkhatib on Tuesday on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The meeting focused on strengthening relations between the Kurdistan Region and Egypt, particularly in the fields of investment and trade. Both sides also reviewed the outcomes of Prime Minister Barzani’s recent official visit to Cairo, including his talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Prime Minister Barzani highlighted the Kurdistan Region’s interest in expanding economic cooperation with Egypt and attracting Egyptian companies to invest in key sectors. He noted that the KRG recently signed a contract with the Egyptian firm Iskraemeco to supply smart electricity meters as part of the Region’s electricity modernization and Runaki program.

The Egyptian minister welcomed the growing partnership and expressed Cairo’s readiness to deepen economic ties with the Kurdistan Region, emphasizing the importance of private-sector cooperation and sustainable investment.

Relations between the Kurdistan Region and Egypt have witnessed notable growth in recent years, marked by high-level visits and expanding economic engagement. Prime Minister Barzani’s visit to Cairo underscored the KRG’s efforts to diversify international partnerships and attract foreign investment to support infrastructure development, energy reform, and economic growth.

The agreement with Iskraemeco reflects the Kurdistan Regional Government’s broader strategy to modernize its electricity sector through smart technologies, improve energy efficiency, and reduce power losses, while also strengthening cooperation with regional and international partners.