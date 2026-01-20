Iraqi PM, Syrian President Discuss Security, Border Cooperation in Phone Call

He emphasized the need to safeguard the rights of all Syrian communities while preserving Syria’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty.

33 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Sudani received a telephone call from Syrian President Ahmed Sharaa on Tuesday, during which the two leaders discussed the current situation in Syria and shared security challenges, according to a statement from the prime minister’s press office.

During the call, Prime Minister Sudani reaffirmed Iraq’s commitment to supporting security and stability in Syria, stressing the importance of dialogue as the primary means to resolve the crisis. He emphasized the need to safeguard the rights of all Syrian communities while preserving Syria’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty.

For his part, President Sharaa underscored Syria’s determination to maintain security along the shared border with Iraq, commending the Iraqi government’s efforts and measures aimed at enhancing border security.

The Syrian president also highlighted the importance of strengthening bilateral coordination between Baghdad and Damascus, particularly in the security field, to protect the borders, pursue remnants of ISIS militants, and coordinate the reopening of border crossings between the two countries.

The call reflects ongoing coordination between Iraq and Syria amid persistent regional security challenges, including the threat posed by ISIS and the need for cross-border cooperation to ensure stability.