Iraqi PM, Mazloum Abdi Discuss Syria Security Developments and Regional Stability

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Sudani held a phone call on Tuesday with Mazloum Abdi, commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), to discuss the evolving situation in Syria, according to a statement from the prime minister’s press office.

The talks focused on the latest security developments in Syria and their potential implications for regional stability and Iraq’s national security. Both sides underscored the importance of close coordination to address shared challenges stemming from the conflict.

During the call, Prime Minister Sudani stressed the need to prioritize dialogue and negotiation at this critical juncture, emphasizing that any political or security approach should safeguard the rights of all communities in Syria while preserving the country’s territorial integrity and overall security.

Sudani also addressed concerns related to detention facilities holding suspected militants, warning of the risks posed by instability and the possibility that terrorist groups could exploit the situation to orchestrate prison breaks. He highlighted the importance of maintaining strict security measures to prevent the escape or regrouping of extremist elements.

The call comes amid heightened security concerns in parts of Syria, with regional actors closely monitoring developments due to their direct impact on neighboring countries, including Iraq, particularly in relation to border security and the ongoing threat posed by ISIS remnants.