President Barzani, Syrian President Discuss Regional Developments and Kurdish Rights

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Syrian President Ahmed Sharaa held a telephone conversation with President Masoud Barzani to discuss the latest developments in the region and the protection of Kurdish rights, according to a statement from the Syrian presidency.

During the call, both leaders stressed the importance of maintaining continuous coordination to strengthen peace and security and to explore appropriate solutions for resolving ongoing conflicts in the region.

President Sharaa reaffirmed that the national, political, and civil rights of Kurds in Syria are fully guaranteed, underscoring the Syrian government’s commitment to safeguarding the rights of all components of society.

For his part, President Barzani welcomed and expressed support for the recent agreement between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), describing the step as important and positive for promoting stability and dialogue.

Both sides agreed to continue consultations and coordination to help resolve differences, reinforce stability, and serve the public interest, emphasizing that sustained dialogue remains essential to achieving lasting peace in the region.