Iraq’s Foreign Minister Meets US Chargé d’Affaires to Discuss Bilateral Relations and Regional Stability

Discussions cover political progress, ensuring the timely formation of an effective government, enforcing a Syria ceasefire, regaining control of prisons, and preventing ISIS escapes amid complex regional tensions.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iraq’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, received the US Chargé d’Affaires to Iraq, Joshua Harris, in Baghdad on Tuesday, to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations and regional cooperation.

During the meeting, the two officials reviewed Iraq–US relations and explored opportunities to enhance collaboration across political, security, and economic sectors in a manner that serves the shared interests of both countries and reinforces mutual respect.

Minister Hussein also briefed the US Chargé d’Affaires on the internal political landscape, emphasizing the importance of completing national milestones on schedule, particularly the formation of an effective government capable of meeting citizens’ expectations, supporting political stability, and advancing reform and development initiatives.

The discussion included the ongoing security situation in Syria. Minister Hussein stressed the need for a ceasefire between Syrian government forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), along with measures to regain control of prisons and prevent the escape of ISIS operatives.

Both sides also addressed the latest regional and international developments, highlighting the importance of continued joint efforts to promote stability, reduce tensions, and resolve crises through dialogue and diplomacy, thereby contributing to enhanced regional security and peace.