KRG Prime Minister Meets Dutch Prime Minister in Davos to Boost Bilateral Ties and Discuss Regional Stability

PM Masrour Barzani highlights economic reforms and cooperation as both leaders voice concern over Syria’s escalating conflict.

19 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof in Davos on Wednesday, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and addressing pressing regional developments.

In the meeting, both leaders emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation across a range of sectors. Prime Minister Barzani outlined the KRG’s ongoing reform agenda, particularly efforts aimed at building a stronger and more sustainable economic infrastructure.

He expressed appreciation for the Netherlands’ continued support and partnership, especially in the agricultural sector, which remains a key pillar of the Kurdistan Region’s economic diversification strategy.

The talks also addressed the deteriorating security situation in Syria. Both sides voiced concern over the ongoing fighting and instability, stressing the need to bring an end to hostilities, safeguard peace and stability, and ensure respect for the rights of the Kurdish people and all other components of Syrian society.

The meeting comes as regional and international leaders gather in Davos to discuss global economic challenges, geopolitical tensions, and pathways to stability.

The Kurdistan Region has used the forum to advance its diplomatic outreach, attract international partnerships, and underline its role as a relatively stable and reform-oriented entity in a volatile region.

Relations between the Kurdistan Region and the Netherlands have developed steadily in recent years, particularly in areas such as agriculture, development assistance, and institutional capacity-building.

The Netherlands has been among the European partners supporting economic reform and sustainable development initiatives in the Kurdistan Region, as well as broader efforts to promote stability in Iraq and the wider Middle East.