KRG Prime Minister Meets Lebanese Prime Minister in Davos to Discuss Regional Developments

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in Davos on Wednesday, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, to review recent developments in Iraq and the wider region.

According to a press release published by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) following the meeting, the two leaders discussed the overall situation in Iraq as well as the latest political and security changes affecting the Middle East.

The talks reflected shared concerns over ongoing instability and its broader regional implications.

A central focus of the meeting was the situation in Syria. Both sides emphasized the importance of safeguarding security and stability, bringing an end to armed conflict and military confrontations, and resolving disputes through dialogue and diplomatic engagement.

They also stressed the need to respect the rights of the Kurdish people and all other components of Syrian society.

"I met with Prime Minister @nawafsalam at #WEF26. We discussed developments in Iraq and the region. On Syria, we stressed: Preserving stability, Ending the military conflict, Resolving issues through dialogue, Respecting the rights of Kurds and all components," PM Barzani wrote on X.

The meeting took place amid intensified diplomatic activity at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where regional and international leaders are engaging on economic, political, and security challenges.

For the Kurdistan Region, Davos has served as a key platform to advance dialogue with regional partners and promote peaceful, political solutions to ongoing conflicts.

Relations between the Kurdistan Region and Lebanon have traditionally been framed within broader regional discussions, particularly on issues related to stability, displacement, and political dialogue.

The exchange between Barzani and Salam underscored a shared view that lasting peace in Syria and the region can only be achieved through inclusive dialogue, respect for rights, and an end to armed confrontation.