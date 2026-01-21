PM Barzani, UAE Minister Hold Talks on Strengthening Bilateral Ties

The meeting focused on strengthening relations between the Kurdistan Region and the United Arab Emirates, with both sides emphasizing the importance of continued cooperation across multiple sectors.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Prime Minister Barzani praised the strong ties between Erbil and Abu Dhabi, highlighting the UAE’s ongoing support, particularly in the areas of training, human capacity development, and the modernization of administrative systems within KRG institutions.

He also expressed his appreciation to UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for their sustained support for the Kurdistan Region.

For his part, Al Gergawi welcomed the meeting and reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to maintaining close coordination with the KRG and providing necessary assistance in various fields to further enhance bilateral relations.

The UAE is already one of the Kurdistan Region's largest trading partners, with over 120 Emirati companies operating there, including 15 large ones. Total direct investment from the UAE exceeds $3.3 billion, with an additional $420 million in joint ventures. This investment has created over 150,000 jobs in the past four years.

The UAE was among the first Gulf states to establish a strong presence in the Kurdistan Region, opening a consulate in Erbil in 2012, which became a focal point for deepening bilateral ties.