Italian FM Praises President Barzani’s Efforts to Protect Kurdish People Amid Regional Turmoil

44 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani met on Wednesday with Antonio Tajani, Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, to discuss the evolving political and security situation in the region, with particular attention to recent developments in Syria, according to a statement from Barzani Headquarters.

Both sides held in-depth discussions on the growing threat posed by the resurgence of ISIS militants and the risks this presents to regional stability. They underscored the importance of addressing conflicts through dialogue, mutual understanding, and peaceful solutions, rejecting escalation through violence and inflammatory rhetoric.

Italian Foreign Minister Tajani commended President Barzani’s “wise and influential role” in promoting coexistence and contributing to stability in both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. He expressed deep appreciation for Barzani’s continued efforts to advance peace in Syria, highlighting his commitment to protecting the Kurdish people from hardship, suffering, and destruction amid ongoing regional tensions.

The meeting also reviewed bilateral relations between Erbil and Rome, with both parties stressing the need to further strengthen cooperation across a range of fields. In this context, Tajani reaffirmed Italy’s firm support for the Kurdistan Regional Government and reiterated his country’s continued commitment to standing by the Kurdish people.