President Barzani: We Will Do Whatever is Necessary to Protect Kurdistan People's Dignity

President Masoud Barzani said protecting Kurdish dignity is paramount, following talks in Rome with Italy’s Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, who he described as a friend of the Kurdish people with an understanding of western Kurdistan’s situation.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In Rome, against the backdrop of a formal visit marked by diplomatic engagements, President Masoud Barzani placed the dignity of the Kurdish people at the center of his message, stressing that it remains the highest priority guiding Kurdish leadership.

On Thursday, President Barzani met in the Italian capital with Guido Crosetto, Italy’s Minister of Defense, as part of his official visit to Italy. The talks addressed a range of issues, including the situation in (Northern Syria) western Kurdistan and broader regional developments.

Following the conclusion of the meeting, President Barzani and the Italian defense minister held a joint press conference, responding to questions from journalists. Reflecting on the discussions, President Barzani described the talks as constructive and wide-ranging.

“Our meeting was a very good one,” President Barzani said. “Without doubt, the minister is a respected friend who is close to the people of Kurdistan. We discussed western Kurdistan and all related issues.”

Situation in western Kurdistan

President Barzani referred to Italy as a “friend of the people of Kurdistan,” saying that Italian officials have a clear understanding of the situation in western Kurdistan. He stated that they had expressed sympathy and had given assurances of cooperation and support for the Kurdish people.

“We are making every effort so that there is no war and that the people of Kurdistan are not subjected to pain, suffering, or aggression,” President Barzani said. He reiterated, “For us, above everything else, the dignity and existence of the Kurds are paramount. Whatever is necessary to protect the dignity of the people of Kurdistan, we are ready to do.”

‘We must be prepared for every scenario’

Addressing the stance of the international community regarding the conflict between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian government, President Barzani said efforts are ongoing to resolve disputes through dialogue.

“We are in contact with all sides so that problems can be resolved through dialogue, and we hope they will be resolved in this way,” he said. “But all scenarios are possible, and we must prepare ourselves for every scenario.”

President Barzani noted that he had held a telephone conversation with the Emir of Qatar the previous day and had also spoken with al-Sharaa. He added that he remains in continuous contact with Kurdish counterparts in western Kurdistan.

“All our efforts are aimed at preventing the war from escalating further or expanding, ensuring that Kurdish areas are protected and that the dignity of the Kurdish people is preserved,” he said. “We will continue these efforts to the last breath.”

He further stated that officials he has spoken with have pledged to safeguard Kurdish-populated areas in Syria and to prevent the conflict from turning into a Kurdish-Arab war.

Italian forces in Erbil

Commenting on the role of Italian forces in the Kurdistan Region, President Barzani said Italian troops are present in the region and in Erbil. However, he stressed that there has been no request for Italian soldiers or coalition forces to participate in combat operations on behalf of the Kurdistan Region.

“The Peshmerga forces are capable of defending Kurdistan with the utmost bravery,” President Barzani said. “We only ask our friends for moral and political support.”

Through his remarks in Rome, President Barzani underscored a consistent message: dialogue remains the preferred path, but the dignity and existence of the Kurdish people remain non-negotiable principles that will be defended under all circumstances.