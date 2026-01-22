Kurdistan PM Barzani, French Foreign Minister Discuss Syria, Regional Stability at Davos

Talks focus on strengthening Kurdistan–France ties and safeguarding Kurdish rights amid escalating tensions in Western Kurdistan.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday held talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, reaffirming the longstanding friendship between the Kurdistan Region and France and discussing pressing regional developments, particularly the escalating situation in Syria.

According to a statement, Prime Minister Barzani emphasized the importance of further strengthening the historic relations between the Kurdistan Region and France, while expressing appreciation for the continued support of the French government and people for the Kurdistan Region. Barrot, in turn, conveyed the greetings of French President Emmanuel Macron.

The two sides exchanged views on the broader political situation in Iraq, including ongoing efforts to form a new federal government, and reviewed avenues for enhancing cooperation across political and diplomatic fields.

A significant portion of the discussions focused on Syria, where both sides voiced deep concern over the intensifying military confrontations. Barzani and Barrot warned that the ongoing clashes pose a serious threat to regional peace and stability and could create conditions for the resurgence of the Islamic State (ISIS).

Both parties agreed that resolving conflicts through dialogue and negotiation remains essential, stressing the need to guarantee and protect the rights of the Kurdish people in Syria, as well as those of all other components of Syrian society, as part of any sustainable political solution.

The meeting came on the fourth day of the Kurdistan Region’s diplomatic engagements at Davos, as Prime Minister Barzani continues to hold high-level talks with international leaders aimed at reinforcing regional stability and advancing Kurdish rights within broader international frameworks.

France has long been regarded as one of the Kurdistan Region’s key international partners, maintaining close political, military, and humanitarian cooperation with both the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Peshmerga forces, particularly during the fight against ISIS, and has consistently voiced support for stability in Iraq, dialogue-based solutions to regional conflicts, and the protection of minority and Kurdish rights across the Middle East.