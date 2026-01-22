President Masoud Barzani Visits Iraqi Embassy in Rome

“We live in a region filled with problems, war, and chaos; however, I can assure you that Kurdistan has the Peshmerga, and God willing, no one can invade the Kurdistan Region,” President Barzani stated.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Masoud Barzani on Thursday reaffirmed the strength and security of the Kurdistan Region, stressing that the presence of the Peshmerga forces ensures the region remains protected from external threats.

Speaking at a press conference at the Iraqi Embassy in Italy, President Barzani said the Kurdistan Region remains a stable and secure part of a turbulent Middle East, despite ongoing conflicts and instability in the wider region.

“We live in a region filled with problems, war, and chaos; however, I can assure you that Kurdistan has the Peshmerga, and God willing, no one can invade the Kurdistan Region,” President Barzani stated.

He also underlined the importance of solidarity among Kurds worldwide, describing mutual support as a source of pride for the Kurdish people everywhere.

“It is a pleasure for the Kurdish people wherever they are to support one another,” he added.

Addressing regional security concerns, Barzani commented on the transfer of ISIS detainees from Syria to Iraq, noting that while the exact number remains unclear, holding the prisoners in Iraqi facilities is a safer option.

“It is not yet clear how many ISIS prisoners are being transferred from Syria to Iraq, but it is safer for them to be in prisons in Iraq than in Syria,” he said.