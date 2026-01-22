PM Barzani: ‘Serious Efforts Made in Davos to Establish Peace in Western Kurdistan’

Prime Minister Barzani said the situation in Western Kurdistan was a central topic in his meetings with international leaders, stressing the need for global support to halt violence and protect Kurdish people.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday said significant progress has been made toward maintaining a ceasefire in Western Kurdistan (northeastern Syria), emphasizing ongoing efforts to end the fighting and promote stability, peace, and economic growth.

Speaking at a press conference in Davos on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, Prime Minister Barzani said the situation in Western Kurdistan was a central topic in his meetings with international leaders, stressing the need for global support to halt violence and protect Kurdish people.

“We were able to present the situation in Western Kurdistan in Davos and made serious efforts to establish peace and end the war,” Barzani said. “I hope that fear will dissipate and peace will be established.”

He revealed that a meeting was held earlier on Thursday in Erbil between Mazloum Abdi, commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and Tom Barrack, US envoy to Syria, noting that discussions had brought both sides close to an agreement to continue the ceasefire.

“From what I understand, both sides have nearly reached an agreement to maintain the ceasefire in Western Kurdistan,” Barzani said, stressing that sustaining the truce is essential to ending the conflict permanently.

Addressing economic issues, the prime minister underscored the importance of linking economic recovery with political and security stability, saying this approach strengthens countries and regions alike.

“Any country that achieves economic recovery alongside political and security stability will be stronger,” Barzani said. “That is why we want our businessmen and investors to participate in shaping economic policy, which will help integrate the Kurdistan Region into the global economy.”

He reaffirmed the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) commitment to supporting investors across all sectors, saying the KRG will back business initiatives that contribute to economic growth.

Barzani also highlighted the role of President Masoud Barzani in efforts to end hostilities in Western Kurdistan, noting that he has worked toward peace since the outset of the conflict.

“President Barzani has been dedicated to stopping the fighting from day one,” he said, adding that meetings hosted by President Barzani in Erbil with Mazloum Abdi and Tom Barrack reflected a shared commitment to ending the war through a mutually acceptable agreement.

He noted that President Barzani is currently in Italy, delivering a message to the international community that the war in Western Kurdistan must end, while ongoing meetings in Erbil aim to preserve the ceasefire and create conditions for lasting peace and stability.

On the formation of the Kurdistan Region’s tenth cabinet, Barzani said the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has been ready to form the government from the beginning but insists that election results and the will of the Kurdish people be respected.

In a humanitarian update, Barzani announced that the Barzani Charity Foundation successfully delivered its first convoy of aid to Western Kurdistan on Wednesday, pledging that assistance to civilians in the region will continue.