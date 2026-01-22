PM Barzani, Jordanian Crown Prince Discuss Ties, Regional Stability in Davos

The discussions also covered the general political situation in Iraq, ongoing efforts to form a new federal government, and the latest developments in Syria.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah al-Hashimi on Thursday on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, where the two leaders discussed strengthening bilateral relations and addressing key regional developments.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), the meeting focused on further developing the friendly and special relations between the Kurdistan Region and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. Prime Minister Barzani expressed his appreciation for Jordan’s continued support for the Kurdistan Region, as well as for the backing of King Abdullah II.

For his part, Crown Prince Hussein conveyed King Abdullah II’s greetings to Prime Minister Barzani and reaffirmed Jordan’s readiness to continue supporting the Kurdistan Region across various fields.

The discussions also covered the general political situation in Iraq, ongoing efforts to form a new federal government, and the latest developments in Syria. Both sides stressed the importance of maintaining the ceasefire and resolving outstanding issues through dialogue and negotiation in order to preserve regional stability.

The Kurdistan Region and Jordan have long maintained close political and economic relations, with Amman playing a supportive role in regional stability and cooperation. In recent years, coordination between the two sides has intensified amid shifting regional dynamics, particularly following security challenges in Syria and Iraq. Meetings on the sidelines of international forums such as the World Economic Forum in Davos have become an important platform for regional leaders to align positions, expand cooperation, and discuss shared concerns.