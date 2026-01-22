Ceasefire Violations Hit Kobani as SDF Reports Continued Attacks

According to the SDF, at least 22 ceasefire violations were recorded over the past 24 hours, marking the second consecutive day of continued military attacks despite the truce.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Thursday accused armed groups affiliated with Syria’s transitional government of repeatedly violating the ceasefire agreement, with Kobani emerging as one of the main targets of the renewed hostilities.

According to the SDF, at least 22 ceasefire violations were recorded over the past 24 hours, marking the second consecutive day of continued military attacks despite the truce. The violations reportedly included shelling and armed assaults on several areas, most notably Kobani, as well as parts of Hasakah and the surroundings of Aqtan prison in Raqqa.

The SDF said the situation in Kobani has been further aggravated by what it described as deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure. Damascus-backed fighters cut off water and electricity supplies to the city, disrupting essential services and worsening humanitarian conditions for residents.

“These actions threaten regional stability and undermine all efforts to de-escalate tensions,” the SDF said in a statement, adding that the opposing side has shown “no commitment to the principles of the ceasefire.”

Kobani, a Kurdish city in Western Kurdistan (northern Syria) near the Turkish border, holds strong symbolic and strategic significance. The city gained international attention in 2014 during the battle against ISIS, when Kurdish forces, backed by the Peshmerga and US-led coalition, successfully defended it after months of intense fighting.

Since then, Kobani has remained under the control of the SDF and has been viewed as a cornerstone of Kurdish self-administration in Western Kurdistan. Despite relative stability in recent years, the city has repeatedly been affected by regional tensions, military escalations, and cross-border security threats.