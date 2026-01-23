SDF Commander Receives Phone Call From French President Macron on Ceasefire Efforts in Syria

SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi said French President Emmanuel Macron called to express support for ceasefire efforts in Syria, dialogue with Damascus, implementation of agreements, and protection of component rights, amid ongoing US-backed diplomacy.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a moment reflecting intensified international engagement around Syria’s fragile ceasefire, Syrian Democratic Forces Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi revealed that French President Emmanuel Macron personally reached out by phone, expressing support for efforts aimed at halting hostilities and returning the country to dialogue and negotiation.

Mazloum Abdi said he received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron, during which the French leader expressed his support and backing for efforts focused on achieving a ceasefire in Syria.

In a statement published on his official X on Thursday, Abdi said: “We received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron, in which he expressed his support and backing for the efforts made by us and by the parties working to achieve a ceasefire, return to the path of dialogue and negotiations in Syria, in order to reach a lasting solution that serves the general interest of the entire region.”

Abdi added that the phone conversation also addressed the implementation of recent agreements between the Syrian Democratic Forces and the Syrian government, as well as the necessity of protecting the rights of all components.

The phone call came against the backdrop of ongoing diplomatic efforts surrounding the ceasefire and dialogue track. Mazloum Abdi previously said he held a “constructive and fruitful” meeting in Erbil with senior US officials, reaffirming commitment to preserving the ceasefire and advancing dialogue with the Syrian government.

In a statement posted on X, Abdi said the meeting included US Ambassador to the Republic of Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack, as well as Admiral Brad Cooper, Commander of US Central Command.

Abdi welcomed US support for the ceasefire process and praised Ambassador Barrack’s efforts to revive dialogue and negotiations between the SDF and Damascus. He said the SDF is committed to working seriously toward genuine integration while safeguarding stability.

The meeting coincided with Washington’s intensified efforts to support the implementation of the Jan. 18 agreement between the Syrian Democratic Forces and the Syrian government. Earlier, Barrack said the United States reaffirmed its commitment to the agreement, stressing that upholding the current ceasefire is the essential first step toward confidence-building measures and long-term stability.

Abdi’s phone call with President Macron underscores sustained international support for ceasefire efforts, dialogue, and rights protection, as diplomatic engagement continues around Syria’s path toward stability.