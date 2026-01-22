Mazloum Abdi Welcomes US Support for Ceasefire, Integration Talks

In a statement posted on X on Thursday, Abdi said the meeting included US Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack, as well as Admiral Brad Cooper, Commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM).

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Mazloum Abdi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), said he held a “constructive and fruitful” meeting with senior US officials in Erbil, reaffirming commitment to preserving the ceasefire and advancing dialogue with the Syrian government.

In a statement posted on X on Thursday, Abdi said the meeting included US Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack, as well as Admiral Brad Cooper, Commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM).

Abdi welcomed US support for the ceasefire process and praised Ambassador Barrack’s efforts to revive dialogue and negotiations between the SDF and Damascus. He said the SDF is committed to working seriously toward genuine integration while safeguarding stability.

The meeting comes as Washington intensifies efforts to support the implementation of the Jan. 18 agreement between the SDF and the Syrian government. Earlier, Barrack said the United States reaffirmed its commitment to the agreement, stressing that upholding the current ceasefire is the essential first step toward confidence-building measures and long-term stability.

US officials say the integration process aims to secure lasting security, prevent an ISIS resurgence, and ensure the rights of Kurds within a unified Syrian state.