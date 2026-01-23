Syria Begins Transfer of Kurdish Fighters from Aqtan Prison Under De-escalation Deal

Syrian state television confirmed that the transfer of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) members began “after five days of negotiations with the Syrian state.”

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Syria announced early Friday that government forces have begun transferring Kurdish fighters (Sharvan) from Aqtan prison in northern Raqqa, marking a key step in implementing a recent agreement aimed at de-escalation and stabilizing security arrangements.

Syrian state television confirmed that the transfer of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) members began “after five days of negotiations with the Syrian state.”

According to the report, the fighters are being moved to Kobani, near the Turkish border, in line with the security arrangements agreed upon by both sides.

The move follows mounting military pressure from Damascus, which has sought to extend state authority across the country. In recent days, the SDF has withdrawn from several areas, consolidating its presence mainly in parts of Hasakeh province.

On Sunday, Syrian President Ahmed Sharaa announced a broader agreement with SDF Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi that included a ceasefire and the integration of Kurdish-led administrative structures into the Syrian state. Under the deal, the government would assume responsibility for ISIS detainees.

State news agency SANA quoted the Syrian army as saying the Aqtan transfer represents “the first step in implementing the January 18 agreement,” under which the Interior Ministry will take over administration of the prison. A government source told state media that around 800 fighters are expected to leave the facility under an “internationally sponsored agreement aimed at de-escalation.”

The source added that ISIS detainees will be managed “in accordance with Syrian law,” stressing that the transfer was carried remembering international mediation efforts to prevent further military escalation and ensure a peaceful handover of authority at sensitive sites.

Thousands of suspected ISIS militants and their families, including foreign nationals, have been held in Kurdish-run prisons and camps since the group’s territorial defeat in 2019 by the SDF with support from a US-led coalition.

The development comes after reports earlier this week of clashes near Aqtan prison. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the United States announced an operation that could lead to the transfer of up to 7,000 ISIS detainees from Syria to Iraq, with 150 already moved, underscoring growing international efforts to address the issue of detainees amid shifting control dynamics in Syria.