Authorities Issue Safety Guidelines and Clear Roads Following Significant Snowfall

Civil defense authorities in Soran and Amedi warned residents of roof collapse risks and road closures due to heavy snowfall, urging limited travel and cooperation with snow removal teams.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - As heavy snowfall blankets parts of the Kurdistan Region, local authorities in Soran and Amedi districts issued urgent warnings, citing risks to public safety, property, and transportation amid accumulating snow and continued weather conditions.

The Soran Civil Defense Directorate warned residents of potential dangers caused by heavy snow accumulation on rooftops. In a statement issued on Friday, the directorate urged citizens to clear snow from the roofs of homes, garages, and fuel stations, noting the risk of roof collapse due to the weight of accumulated snow. The warning stated that forecasts indicate the snowfall is expected to continue, increasing the likelihood of structural damage.

The directorate also called on residents to remove snow as soon as possible to ensure the safety of people and vehicles.

Separately, Soran traffic authorities warned drivers that the Spilk road has become obstructed due to snowfall. Drivers were asked to avoid using the road until it is cleared, emphasizing that the measure is necessary to ensure public safety.

In Amedi district, a wave of snowfall has affected the town and surrounding areas, leading to the closure of several roads connecting nearby regions and villages. Relevant authorities advised residents to remain in their homes unless travel is absolutely necessary.

According to information provided by Kurdistan24 correspondent Ari Hussein, snow accumulation in the center of Amedi district has reached approximately ten to fifteen centimeters so far and continues to fall. In surrounding areas, particularly near the Dinarta subdistrict border, snowfall has reached between twenty and thirty centimeters.

Municipal teams began snow removal operations at 7:00 am on Friday. Authorities reported that main roads within the center of Amedi have been reopened to traffic. However, the Piris mountain road remains completely closed. Roads leading to Bakirman village and the Christian villages in the Nahla area are also closed due to heavy snowfall.

Civil defense, traffic authorities, municipal services, and the Amedi district administration jointly issued urgent warnings urging residents to strictly follow traffic instructions. They stressed that compliance is essential to allow snow removal teams to carry out their work without obstruction and to reopen closed roads safely.

With snowfall continuing across parts of the Kurdistan Region, authorities reiterated that public cooperation and adherence to safety guidelines remain critical to preventing accidents, protecting property, and restoring access to affected areas.