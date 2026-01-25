Israel, Syria Move Toward U.S.-Brokered Security Deal, Diplomatic Ties

Syrian and Israeli officials are expected to meet soon to finalize a U.S.-mediated security pact. A source told i24NEWS that talks may include a 25-year Golan lease and an embassy opening by late 2026.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Syrian and Israeli officials are expected to meet in the near future under the mediation of the United States to finalize a comprehensive security agreement between Damascus and Jerusalem, according to a source close to Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa. The reported acceleration of these diplomatic tracks, which could include the opening of an Israeli embassy in the Syrian capital, marks a profound shift in the regional security architecture following the collapse of the decades-long Assad dynasty.

The source, speaking to i24NEWS on Saturday, indicated that the upcoming high-level talks, which may be hosted in Paris, will focus on concluding a formal security framework and initiating various joint strategic and economic projects within the buffer zones separating the two nations.

According to the i24NEWS report, the momentum of the discussions has surpassed original expectations, moving from a limited security arrangement toward the possibility of full diplomatic normalization.

"There is very optimistic talk suggesting the possibility of even opening an Israeli embassy in Damascus before the end of this year, given the significant progress in the prospect of Syria joining the Abraham Accords," the source told i24NEWS.

While the initial Syrian proposal was reportedly limited to a security pact and the establishment of a non-diplomatic Israeli liaison office, the source noted that developments are "accelerating noticeably" due to direct pressure from the administration of President Donald Trump and an increasing posture of openness within the new Syrian government.

Central to this potential breakthrough is a proposed compromise regarding the status of the Golan Heights, a territory Israel has occupied since 1967 and which it has repeatedly refused to return. According to the source close to President al-Sharaa, the Syrian government believes a viable path toward peace could involve a 25-year lease of the territory to Israel.

This model would be similar to previous arrangements between Israel and Jordan over border enclaves, effectively transforming the disputed heights into a "Garden of Peace" comprised of joint economic ventures.

The potential for a formal peace treaty is being actively facilitated by the White House.

The source informed i24NEWS that President Trump is currently seeking to organize a signing ceremony that would bring President al-Sharaa and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu together. The prospect of such a summit underscores the high priority Washington has placed on resolving the technical state of war that has existed between the two neighbors since 1948.

However, the transition to full diplomatic relations remains contingent on several domestic and regional factors. The Syrian source, as reported by the i24NEWS, noted that for President al-Sharaa to elevate the agreement beyond a security pact, Damascus must first achieve a successful integration agreement with the Druze community in southern Syria, mirroring the integration efforts currently underway with Kurdish forces in the northeast.

Nevertheless, the so-called "integration" efforts for the Kurdish forces, chiefly led by the SDF, have since led to deadly clashes and the emergence of lethal siege on Kurdish civilians.

Furthermore, such a shift would require a commitment from Israel to respect Syria’s national unity and territorial integrity.

The diplomatic movement reported on Saturday builds upon a series of foundational negotiations held in Europe earlier this month.

On Jan. 5, a Syrian delegation led by Foreign Minister Asaad Shaibani and intelligence chief Hussein al-Salama traveled to Paris for U.S.-sponsored talks. According to reports from the Syrian state news agency SANA at the time, those discussions focused on reaching a "balanced security agreement" and reactivating the 1974 disengagement agreement.

The context of these negotiations is a regional landscape that was fundamentally altered in December 2024 when an Islamist-led coalition ousting Bashar al-Assad.

In the immediate vacuum following the collapse of the Assad government, Israel deployed military units into the United Nations-patrolled buffer zone on the Golan Heights and conducted various strikes deeper into Syrian territory.

Jerusalem has remained firm in its demand for a demilitarized zone in southern Syria to secure its northern frontier, a requirement that President al-Sharaa previously warned could threaten national security.

Despite these tensions, the Paris talks resulted in a rare joint statement on Jan. 6 from the United States, Syria, and Israel.

The three nations announced an agreement to establish a U.S.-supervised "joint fusion mechanism." As reported by Kurdistan24, this mechanism functions as a dedicated communication cell intended to facilitate intelligence sharing, military de-escalation, and the pursuit of commercial opportunities.

U.S. Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack characterized the Paris outcomes as a "breakthrough" during a subsequent interview with i24NEWS.

Barrack confirmed that the joint mechanism would operate from a base in a neutral third country and would include virtual and physical participation from representatives of all three nations.

The envoy emphasized that for the first time in modern history, Israel and Syria have begun to engage on civil issues, including energy, agriculture, and medicine. Barrack noted that the new leadership in Damascus has signaled a strategic intent to establish a relationship based on "respect and coexistence."

The U.S. mediation team, which has included senior figures such as Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff alongside Barrack, has focused on a pathway of "transparency and partnership."

The joint statement released by the U.S. Department of State credited President Trump’s leadership with enabling the dialogue, asserting that "when sovereign nations cooperate in a respectful and productive way, prosperity will be unleashed."

As the diplomatic track with Israel advances, the al-Sharaa government is simultaneously attempting to overhaul its internal governance to stabilize the country. The source close to the Syrian president told i24NEWS that Damascus intends to implement a new system of local administration based on expanded decentralization.

This policy is designed to enhance participation among local communities across all Syrian governorates and is viewed by the government as a solution to long-standing disputes with minority groups, including the Kurds, Druze, and Alawites.

The source added that a new Syrian government is expected to be formed within the next three months to oversee these administrative reforms and the implementation of the potential peace agreement with Israel.

While many issues remain in their early stages, the reported shift from a technical security de-confliction toward a full diplomatic normalization and potential entry into the Abraham Accords represents a significant pivot for a Syrian state that was for decades an anchor of regional hostility toward Israel.

The practical implementation of these understandings—including the resolution of the Golan Heights status and the successful integration of Syria’s diverse internal components—will serve as the primary test for the durability of this U.S.-brokered process.

As of late January, the parties appear positioned to move toward a finalized agreement that "turns a new page" for the benefit of future generations, as envisioned in the recent tri-lateral statements from Paris.