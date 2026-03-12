US President Says Reopening Strait of Hormuz and Stabilizing Global Oil Prices Are Key US Objectives Amid Iran Conflict

US President Donald Trump said reopening the Strait of Hormuz and lowering global oil prices are key objectives as Washington continues military operations against Iran.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - US President Donald Trump said reopening the Strait of Hormuz and stabilizing global oil prices are among Washington’s main objectives as military operations against Iran continue.

On Wednesday, Donald Trump, president of the United States, said his country remains committed to achieving victory in the ongoing conflict with Iran.

Speaking to reporters in Washington, D.C., Trump said the timeline for ending the war remains uncertain, but stressed that the United States is determined to prevail.

He stated that reopening the Strait of Hormuz is a key objective of US strategy, noting that the waterway has recently faced disruptions affecting global energy markets.

Trump said Washington is working to quickly stabilize and reduce oil prices by restoring secure maritime passage through the strait.

The US president also referred to the military dimension of the conflict, saying American forces have carried out strikes against several strategic locations inside Iran.

According to Trump, the attacks have caused significant damage to Iranian military capabilities.

He claimed that Iran has lost much of its naval and air power, while many of its defense systems have been disabled.

Trump emphasized that the war also carries major economic implications, particularly for global energy markets.

He said the United States has a specific strategy aimed at lowering oil prices and stabilizing global supply by ensuring safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

The strait is one of the world’s most important energy corridors, through which a significant portion of global oil shipments pass.

Trump also said Iran was nearing a point of defeat in the conflict.

“They are pretty much at the end of the line,” he told reporters, adding that US forces could strike parts of Tehran and other areas in ways that could make rebuilding extremely difficult.

Trump added that while the United States has the capability to escalate further, Washington does not want to completely destroy Iran.