Kurdish Factions in Iraqi Parliament Condemn Ongoing Attacks on Kurdistan Region

50 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdish factions in the Iraqi parliament have expressed deep concern over what they described as unjustified and ongoing attacks targeting the Kurdistan Region, calling for an urgent investigation and accountability for those responsible.

In an official statement issued early Wednesday, Kurdish factions in the Council of Representatives of Iraq said the repeated attacks against the Kurdistan Region were unjustified and posed a serious threat to stability.

The statement was addressed to public opinion and decision-making institutions in Iraq.

Kurdish lawmakers emphasized that the Kurdistan Region has consistently acted as a factor of stability and has sought to remain distant from the region’s escalating tensions.

They stressed that the Kurdistan Region has long worked through diplomatic channels to promote peace and stability, particularly within Iraq.

The statement highlighted the nature and consequences of the recent attacks, which Kurdish factions said have increasingly targeted the region.

According to the statement, several outlaw armed groups have systematically attacked economic infrastructure, civilian property, and public facilities in the Kurdistan Region.

The attacks have also resulted in civilian casualties, with several people reported killed or injured.

Kurdish factions said one of the most concerning issues relates to the origin of the attacks.

According to their findings, many of the strikes were launched from areas where federal Iraqi military and security forces are deployed.

They said this has raised serious concerns among Kurdish officials regarding the influence of armed groups operating outside state control.

Kurdish lawmakers also criticized what they described as a weak response from Iraqi state institutions.

They said statements issued by the Iraqi parliament regarding the attacks have been insufficient and have not clearly condemned the strikes against the Kurdistan Region.

The factions added that the federal government has so far failed to take concrete measures to stop the attacks or hold those responsible accountable.

Kurdish factions called for the urgent formation of a special parliamentary committee to investigate the attacks, identify their sources, and ensure that those responsible face legal consequences.

They also delivered a strategic message to Baghdad, stressing that the security and economic stability of the Kurdistan Region are inseparable from the overall security of Iraq.

The statement warned that continued attacks without effective deterrence raise serious questions about the state’s ability to enforce the rule of law and protect its citizens.