Efforts Underway to Send Joint Kurdish Delegation to Damascus, Kurdish Council Spokesperson Says

KNCS spokesperson Faysal Yusuf told Kurdistan24 that efforts are underway to form a joint Kurdish delegation, including KNCS representatives, to engage Damascus through dialogue based on decisions of the April 26 Kurdish unity conference.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Amid renewed political movement on the Kurdish file in Syria, efforts are underway to form and dispatch a joint Kurdish delegation, including representatives from the Kurdish National Council in Syria (KNCS), to Damascus, as Kurdish leaders stress dialogue and representation of the Kurdish people’s voice.

In an interview with Kurdistan24, Faysal Yusuf the official spokesperson of the Kurdish National Council in Syria (KNCS), said that contacts and efforts are ongoing regarding relations with Damascus and coordination with the Syrian Democratic Forces.

“At this stage, our council is fully engaged in matters related to communication with the leadership in Damascus,” Yusuf said. He added that discussions also involve relations with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), focusing on how the process should move forward and how assistance can be provided to displaced people.

Yusuf noted that the council had been able to play a role in recent developments, referring to Kobani as a besieged city that has now begun to receive assistance. He said these efforts are part of broader attempts linked to forming a Kurdish delegation and advancing the work of the Kurdish National Council.

“We see this as a path for the voice of our people to reach Damascus, and at this stage its importance is very clear,” he said.

Emphasizing the KNCS position, Yusuf said the council believes fighting must stop and that the situation should be resolved through dialogue. He stressed that the Kurdish issue must be addressed in a way that genuinely satisfies the Kurdish people.

“The issue of our people is not tied to one, two, or ten years; it goes back hundreds of years,” he said, adding that any council or delegation must act in direct connection with the people and on that basis make its decisions.

He also referred to ongoing preparations connected to broader Kurdish consultations, saying that work continues in line with the foundations of the April 26 conference, with the aim that a general Kurdish opinion and position be present on these issues and that the council acts responsibly in representing it.

Asked whether a visit by a Kurdish National Council delegation from Qamishli to Damascus was being prepared, Yusuf said that efforts do exist regarding this matter. He added that discussions are continuing within the council and that decisions will be taken in a manner that serves the interests of the Kurdish people.

The remarks come in the context of decisions taken by the Conference of Kurdish Unity of Position and Ranks, which concluded its work on April 26, 2025, in Qamishli. According to the conference’s final statement, participants agreed to form a joint Kurdish delegation as soon as possible to negotiate with Damascus.

The conference brought together Kurdish political parties, civil society organizations, women’s movements, women’s organizations, and independent Kurdish social figures from different Kurdish regions in Syria. It aimed to adopt a unified Kurdish vision for building a new Syria and contributing to shaping its future and resolving the Kurdish issue.

The final statement said a joint Kurdish political vision had been formulated and approved as a foundational document expressing a collective will and presenting a realistic approach to a just solution to the Kurdish issue within a unified Syria with a multi-ethnic, multi-religious, and multi-cultural identity. The conference called for this vision to serve as a basis for national dialogue, including dialogue with the new administration in Damascus and other Syrian national forces.

As part of its conclusions, the conference decided to form a joint Kurdish delegation in the nearest possible time to translate this vision into political reality and to engage in communication and dialogue with the relevant parties to achieve its goals.

As efforts intensify to form a joint Kurdish delegation and open channels with Damascus, Kurdish leaders say dialogue, representation, and unity remain central to ensuring that the Kurdish people’s long-standing demands are conveyed and addressed through political means.

Updated on Jan. 25, 2025, at 4:45 pm.