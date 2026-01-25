Kurdistan PM Masrour Barzani Congratulates Nouri al-Maliki on Nomination for Federal Premiership

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani stresses constitutional dialogue and respect for the Kurdistan Region’s federal status.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday congratulated Nouri al-Maliki, head of the State of Law Coalition, on the occasion of his nomination for the post of Iraq’s federal prime minister, according to a statement published on the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) website.

During a telephone conversation, Prime Minister Barzani conveyed his best wishes for al-Maliki’s success, expressing hope that the nomination would mark the beginning of a new phase aimed at serving all citizens of Iraq.

Barzani also underscored the importance of resolving outstanding issues between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government through dialogue grounded in the Iraqi constitution, while emphasizing respect for the Kurdistan Region’s federal status.

The statement reflects the KRG’s continued call for cooperation and constitutional mechanisms to address longstanding disputes between Erbil and Baghdad, particularly on political, administrative, and financial matters.

President Masoud Barzani on Saturday also welcomed the decision of Iraq’s Shite Coordination Framework to nominate Nouri al-Maliki as its candidate for the post of prime minister, congratulating him and expressing support for efforts to overcome the country’s challenges.

In a message, Barzani said he welcomes the Coordination Framework’s decision, extending his congratulations to Maliki on his nomination and wishing him success in carrying out the responsibilities of the office.

President Barzani affirmed that he would support Maliki in addressing outstanding issues and disputes, as well as in overcoming the obstacles and challenges facing Iraq.

Barzani’s message comes amid ongoing political discussions in Baghdad over government formation following the nomination of a prime ministerial candidate.

These statements come after Iraq’s Coordination Framework, a major Shiite political alliance, announced that it had formally nominated Maliki for the position of prime minister following an extensive leadership meeting held at the office of Hadi al-Amiri.

According to an official statement, the bloc said the decision reflects its commitment to fulfilling constitutional responsibilities while preserving national stability and advancing state-building efforts.

The Framework noted that Maliki was selected by a majority vote, citing his experience in governance and his previous role in managing state affairs.

The Coordination Framework also stressed its readiness to work with all national forces to form a strong and effective government capable of addressing Iraq’s pressing challenges, improving public services, and safeguarding the country’s security and territorial unity.

It further called on the Iraqi Parliament to convene its scheduled session to elect a president in accordance with constitutional timelines.

In a related development, earlier in the day, the Iraqi Parliament announced that it has decided to hold a session on Tuesday to elect the country’s next president, following a preliminary agreement between political factions regarding the session's date, Kurdish Democratic Party (KDP) lawmaker Shakhawan Abdullah told Kurdistan24 on Sunday.

According to Abdullah, discussions were held among the heads of all parliamentary blocs, and the session is planned for Tuesday, (Jan. 27). He added that if the vote cannot take place on that date, it will be postponed to Wednesday, (Jan. 28).