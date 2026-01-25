Iraqi Parliament to Hold Presidential Election Session Tuesday
President Barzani Holds Telephone Conversation with SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi

President Masoud Barzani (R) and SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi (L). (Photo: Barzani HQ)
ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - On Sunday, January 25, 2026, President Masoud Barzani and Mr. Mazloum Abdi, the General Commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), held a telephone conversation.

According to a statement from the Barzani Headquarters, "In this telephone call, both sides exchanged views on the latest developments, changes, and the situation in Syria and Western Kurdistan."

The conversation comes amid critical efforts, spearheaded by President Barzani, to deliver aid to Kurdish civilians in the besieged city of Kobani and help alleviate the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

 
 
