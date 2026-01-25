Şivan Perwer Condemns Attacks on Western Kurdistan, Calls Out International Silence

Perwer also praised President Masoud Barzani’s longstanding role in the struggle for Kurdish rights, describing him as a symbol of peace who has devoted nearly seven decades to the Kurdish cause.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Renowned Kurdish singer and cultural icon Şivan Perwer has voiced deep concern over ongoing attacks by the Syrian Arab Army on Western Kurdistan (northeastern Syria), sharply criticizing the silence of the international community and armed groups targeting Kurds under the pretext of religion.

Speaking to Kurdistan24, Perwer said the Kurdish people across the Middle East continue to face what he described as “inhuman disrespect,” stressing that religion is being misused to justify violence and displacement.

“Islam does not call for killing people or occupying their homes,” Perwer said. “Religion is meant for conscience, not unconsciousness. It has been turned into a tool for oppression.”

Perwer also praised President Masoud Barzani’s longstanding role in the struggle for Kurdish rights, describing him as a symbol of peace who has devoted nearly seven decades to the Kurdish cause.

Turning to the situation in Western Kurdistan, the singer reaffirmed his solidarity with the region, saying, “My heart and soul are with Western Kurdistan.” He revealed plans to produce a story highlighting the recent events there, with a particular focus on the oppression of Kurdish girls, including acts of humiliation such as the cutting of their braids.

Drawing a comparison with other global causes, Perwer questioned the lack of international attention to the Kurdish issue. “The Palestinians are only three million people, yet the whole world speaks about them because they are Arabs. The Kurds are 60 million, and the world remains silent,” he said.

Concluding his remarks, Perwer emphasized that the Kurdish struggle is rooted in freedom rather than material gain. “The Kurds do not fight for money; they fight for freedom and for the protection of the world,” he said, adding, “The enemies must know that the Kurds will never be defeated.”

Perwer was born on December 23, 1955, in Viranşehir, Şanlıurfa. He was exposed to Kurdish music at a very young age, which led him to pursue a musical career and Kurdish writing, which is highly valued in Kurdish music today.

In 1976, Perwer fled Turkey due to the Kurdish nationalist and political tone of his music. He lived in continuous exile for 37 years until his return to Diyarbakir on November 16, 2013.